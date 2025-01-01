JSON Terminal Tools
JSON (JavaScript Object Notation), developed in the early 2000s by Douglas Crockford, is a widely-used, lightweight data-interchange format, appreciated for its human readability and machine parsability.
JSON is crucial for data manipulation, querying data, API interaction, and configuration, often used in combination with terminal tools like jq for processing JSON data.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with JSON.
- dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.
- fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.
- fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
- hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.
- jaq - A jq clone focused on correctness, speed, and simplicity
- jc - A tool convert CLI output, files & strings to JSON/YAML.
- jellex - A TUI to filter JSON and JSON Lines data with Python syntax.
- jless - A command-line JSON viewer.
- jnv - Interactive JSON filter using jq.
- jq - Command-line JSON processor
- jql - A JSON Query Language CLI tool.
- jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
- logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
- miller - an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.
- qq - A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.
- sq - The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.
- tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.
Know any JSON based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!