Just a command runner.

just is a command-runner that stores project-specific tasks in a Justfile. It is designed to be an improvement over make the older build runner.

Features include clear compile-time error reporting, colored timestamps, .env loading, argument parsing and shell completion per platform. Recipes may depend on others, take in command line arguments and run scripts in any programming language like Python or Node. Modules and imports share task collections across repos, and a chooser pairs with fzf for interactive picking.

This tool suits developers who juggle numerous scripts those who are looking for a more ergonomic and modern make replacement to try out.