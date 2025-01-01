Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Create and view custom hotkey cheatsheets in the terminal.

keyb is a terminal tool designed to help you create and view personalized hotkey cheatsheets. It allows users to list and manage custom keybindings directly in the terminal and has features like fuzzy filtering, customizable keyboard layouts, and vim-style keybindings​.

The tool’s core functions include quick access to key combinations, customizable hotkey files in YAML format, and the ability to export keybinds for use with other tools like fzf.

keyb is perfect for developers who work extensively in the terminal and need an accessible way to remember complex keybindings.