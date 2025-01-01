Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI for Jujutsu / jj.

lazyjj is a TUI for the Jujutsu version control system (VCS), it is designed to present repository history, working files and bookmarks interactively.

Core features include the ability to create, edit, squash, abandon, fetch, push, describe or bookmark changes in the TUI. It also has files, bookmarks and a log tab, that shows the revset list beside a panel that flips between color-word and git diff. Pressing enter opens a change’s file list, shows conflicts and switches diff mode.

Other features include keybindings, mouse support, bookmarking pane tracks, untracks, renames, forgets or spawning new changes. Config keys adjust highlight color, default diff style, layout direction, split percent, and bookmark prefix per repository.

Version control power users and anyone trialling, thinking or is used to Jujutsu (jj) may find lazyjj useful, as it allows you to interactively inspect history, craft patches and juggle bookmarks without typing many Jujutsu commands.