Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A cross-platform TUI database management tool.

lazysql is a terminal-based SQL client similar to harlequin and dblab. It provides a TUI to connect to databases, run queries and view results without leaving the terminal.

This tool has the ability to manage multiple connections, have tabbed views and has Vim-like keybindings and configurable shortcuts. The TUI displays query results, logs, and supports databases such as SQLite, MSSQL, PostgreSQL and MySQL.

lazysql is suited for developers, students and those who want to explore database tables quickly in the terminal for testing.