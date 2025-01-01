Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

lemmeknow is a tool used to identify text or perform analysis on hard-coded strings derived from sources such as network packets or malware.

The tool can process various text strings and unveil information that might be hidden within them. It supports JSON format output, allowing for better integration and parsing within other applications or systems.

lemmeknow is beneficial when technical information extraction from text strings is needed. Its quick identification process and support for multiple operating systems makes it a practical addition to your software toolbox.