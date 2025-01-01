A Modern Mastodon TUI Client.

mastui is a terminal-based Mastodon client written in Python. It shows multi-column timelines (for example: Home, Notifications, Federated) and uses persistent caching for smooth scrolling.

Just like what you can also do in the web client, it has a full post composer (with character count, polls, content warnings, etc.) and renders images inline with support for ANSI, Sixel and TGP. Actions such as like, boost, or reply are done with keyboard shortcuts and it supports built-in light/dark themes and has configurable refresh intervals per timeline.

It's ideal for people who want to access Mastodon without using a graphical browser but want to use a terminal user interface instead or want an alternative to other Mastodon TUI clients such as toot.