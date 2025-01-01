Parse, convert & preview images, videos & markdown in your terminal.

mcat is a CLI tool that extends the classic cat(1) command (and is similar to bat) to a wide range of file types, including images, videos, documents, archives and more.

It automatically detects the input type (local file, URL, or piped data) and processes it through a pipeline to produce terminal friendly output. You can convert PDF or DOCX documents into Markdown or HTML and then render them as styled text in the terminal or even as an inline image if your terminal supports graphics. It can also display images and play videos directly in the terminal (using supported image protocols such as sixel and kitty), with an interactive mode available to zoom and pan around large images within your terminal window.

This tool works great for terminal enthusiasts and those who want to quickly inspect or preview file contents, documents or any media file format all in one without leaving the terminal.