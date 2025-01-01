Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

neofetch-style CLI for music.

mufetch is a command-line tool that surfaces music metadata—tracks, albums, artist info—and displays album art and artist photos directly in your terminal, inspired by neofetch.



Key features include displaying current track, album, artist details such as duration, popularity, genres, follower counts, clickable Spotify links, and adaptive image sizing. It supports interactive commands like mufetch search <query> with options to specify type (track, album, artist).



This tool is useful for music fans, developers or terminal enthusiasts who want an ambient music display without leaving the shell. Ideal when listening while coding or sharing terminal sessions—as a low-distraction, info-rich sidebar to your music workflow.