mufetch
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/mufetch/
neofetch-style CLI for music.
go install github.com/ashish0kumar/mufetch@latest
mufetch is a command-line tool that surfaces music metadata—tracks, albums, artist info—and displays album art and artist photos directly in your terminal, inspired by neofetch.
Key features include displaying current track, album, artist details such as duration, popularity, genres, follower counts, clickable Spotify links, and adaptive image sizing. It supports interactive commands like
mufetch search <query> with options to specify type (track, album, artist).
This tool is useful for music fans, developers or terminal enthusiasts who want an ambient music display without leaving the shell. Ideal when listening while coding or sharing terminal sessions—as a low-distraction, info-rich sidebar to your music workflow.