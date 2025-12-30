A terminal-based HTTP client for API testing.

nexus is a TUI HTTP client for API testing that brings an organized, Postman-style experience into a TUI interface.

It supports all HTTP methods and lets you group requests into collections. You can compose requests by setting the URL, headers, body and other parameters, then execute them to see a formatted response with headers. All your requests and collections are saved between sessions and you can import Postman collections or export any request as a curl command.

Nexus also handles persistent storage, has a response viewer in the TUI pane, allows you to edit requests inline, has keybindings for navigation, creating, deleting, importing, duplicating and editing requests / collections.

This tool is useful for those who are familiar with Postman, engineers who work with APIs and those that have a need for using Postman collections and other formats to quickly inspect, execute and make HTTP requests in the terminal.