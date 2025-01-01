Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI to chat with LLMs and direct integrations with your favourite editors.

oatmeal is a TUI chat application for interacting with large language models (LLMs).

Core features include support for multiple backends (OpenAI, ollama, etc.), session management, configurable themes, and clipboard integration. The TUI includes colored chat bubbles and slash commands for common actions. It also has a command to start a new chat session and can remember conversation history and it integrates with editors (e.g. neovim) via plugins, letting you chat about code or generate snippets directly from your editor.

This tool is useful for those who want quick AI assistance without leaving their terminal editor. It’s ideal when you need code suggestions or explanations during coding sessions.