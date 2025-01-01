TUI for ollama and other LLM providers.

parllama is a TUI for ollama and other online LLM providers.

This tool includes a TUI with dark and light modes, custom themes and a prompt library, plus commands to manage sessions, helpful keyboard bindings, importing models and access to various AI providers such as OpenAI, Groq, Anthropic, Gemini, xAI, OpenRouter, DeepSeek, LiteLLM, LlamaCPP and Langchain. You can also discover and download local ollama models from in parllama's TUI.

It also supports remote ollama servers, chat history, code copying from conversations and chat tabs that allow you to chat with multiple models. You can switch models and test out the LLM of your choice with the chat window where you can add files, images with slash commands.

parllama works best for those who want to interact with offline and online large language models for testing purposes, to try out new LLMs or for fun. It is designed to be a full chat, model management and interactive LLM suite for the terminal.