A secure, cross-platform, command-line password manager.

pass-cli is a cross platform terminal password manager, that manages passwords and API keys with local encrypted storage and an interactive interface.

This tool uses AES-256-GCM encryption with PBKDF2 key derivation for credentials and it creates BIP39 recovery phrases during the setup phase. It also links to system keychains on Windows, macOS and Linux for master password handling, plus it checks password strength with rules on length and characters.

It also backs up vaults with verification, keeps HMAC-signed audit logs of changes, runs diagnostic checks on vault health, outputs data for scripts in quiet mode, syncs via rclone if needed and makes TOTP codes from stored secrets.

Developers, DevOps engineers, sysadmins and security oriented engineers and individuals would find pass-cli useful as a way to manage their passwords interactively or by using commands in the terminal.