A TUI for pass.

passepartui is a password management TUI that integrates with pass.

It lists folders and entries in two panes, supports arrow keys, has vim keys support, mouse support, search and live filtering. Pressing enter shows a preview pane where you can copy the password, login field or time-based OTP to the clipboard.

This tool respects existing pass configuration and refreshes the TUI without touching files. Modification tasks like add or delete is intentionally left to pass, so the interface stays focused on viewing and copying.

Great for sysadmins, penetration testers, those who are familiar with pass and everyday terminal users who want to interactively browse their pass store in a read only setting.