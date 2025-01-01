patch-hub

rust
gpl-2.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/patch-hub/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/patch-hub/

TUI for lore.kernel.org

eget kworkflow/patch-hub

patch-hub is a TUI tool for browsing and managing email-based patches (like lore.kernel.org) directly from the terminal.

 

Core features include listing kernel mailing lists, showing recent patch series and viewing detailed metadata and diff content for each patch set. You can bookmark patch sets, reply with standardized tags (like adding a “Reviewed-by”) and integrate external diff viewers (e.g. bat, delta) for colorized diff displays.

 

This tool benefits kernel maintainers and contributors who review patches via mailing lists. By simplifying patch application and review tagging, patch-hub is useful in the patch review cycle for those used to working with and that rely on emailed patches.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.