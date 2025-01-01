A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.

posting is an interactive HTTP and API client, built for the terminal with a TUI interface.

This tool can be used over SSH, includes a "jump mode" for quick navigation, environment variables with autocompletion, syntax highlighting, Vim keybindings and a command palette to quickly access additional functionality. It also supports custom themes, configuration options and OpenAPI spec imports.

Those who work on building or testing REST APIs such as backend, frontend or even fullstack software engineers would find posting very useful, especially if you need an alternative to using curl directly or when working on a remote machine via SSH where a full GUI may not be available.