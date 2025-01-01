Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A beautiful terminal dashboard for hledger.

puffin is a terminal dashboard for personal finance management. It integrates with hledger reports into an TUI for tracking assets, expenses, revenue, liabilities, registers, accounts and commodities.

Core features include native support for multiple financial reports such as income statements and balance sheets. Users can apply filters by account, date, period and depth to customize data views.

This tool is ideal for those managing personal or business finances via the terminal. It serves those familiar with hledger who want an interactive, text-based solution to monitor and review financial data.