ncdu for your restic repository.

redu is a TUI tool for analyzing restic backup repositories. It aggregates data from all snapshots, which allows users to identify space-consuming files, folders and items across backups.

Key features include a file-tree interface, size comparisons, quick keyboard based navigation and the ability to mark files for exclusion in the TUI. This tool maintains a cache for quick subsequent runs and supports various cross platform installation methods.

Users already managing their backups with restic may find redu useful for optimizing storage and identifying unnecessary backups, especially visualized in a TUI interface.