restic is a fast, secure and efficient backup program for backing up and supports various cloud service while using the terminal.

It is designed for easy configuration and operation, ensuring that backups and restorations can be performed without hassle, restic can use SFTP (via SSH), Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, BackBlaze B2, OpenStack Swift and Microsoft Azure Blob Storage and as native backends to backup data. More backends are supported via rclone.

Once all the data is backed up, restic is able to verify the integrity of the backed up data. Restic is cross platform and supports macOS, Windows, Linux and BSD.