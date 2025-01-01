Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A diff filter highlighting which line parts have changed.

riff is a CLI tool that refines diff output. It highlights precise alterations by marking changed parts within lines while preserving unchanged text in yellow.

This tool wraps around the standard diff tool and sends its output to a pager defined by the environment variable or defaulting to moar and less. It also displays conflict markers and merge commits with clear color coding.

riff benefits software engineers and hobbyists when they need to quickly review diff file changes. It delivers focused visual feedback for comparing source files and tracking modifications in patches.