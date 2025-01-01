Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

rizin is a free and open source reverse engineering framework that provides a set of tools for analyzing and understanding binary files, it is a fork of radare2 with a focus on usability, working features and a cleaner codebase.

It offers a range of features, including disassembly, debugging, and code analysis. Additionally, it has a built-in scripting engine, allowing users to automate tasks and create custom plugins.

rizin is cross platform also supports reverse engineering multiple architectures, including x86, ARM, and MIPS.