A status/progress bar for rsync.

rsyncy is a TUI tool that adds a status and progress bar to rsync.

It displays transfer progress, speed, elapsed time and file counts, that allows you to monitor large data transfers visually. This tool uses the same arguments as rsync and you can also pipe output from rsync to rsyncy. If you prefer to not have any colors, rsyncy has the option to turn this off.

rsyncy works best for those who need quick, real-time feedback on their file transfers that use rsync without typing in many options.