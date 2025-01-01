Minimal neofetch-like weather CLI.

rustormy is a neofetch-inspired CLI tool that displays current weather in your terminal with ASCII art icons and colored text, similar to stormy.

Features include geocoding by coordinates (with cached lookups), has multiple language support, unit selection (metric or imperial) and various output modes (full, compact, one-line, or JSON for scripting). You can also get the weather via the city name via '-c' with the name of the city you want without using coordinates ('-c Milan' for example).

rustormy supports fetches data from multiple providers and uses Open-Meteo by default and shows current conditions such as temperature, wind, humidity, precipitation, pressure and displays ASCII weather icons describing the weather forecast.