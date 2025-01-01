Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Minimal, customizable, and neofetch-like weather CLI.

stormy is a CLI weather tool that fetches weather and prints colourful ASCII forecasts in your terminal in a neofetch-inspired format.

Several features include temperature wind, humidity and precipitation information, multiple weather providers such as OpenMeteo (No API Keys) and OpenWeatherMap integration, TOML configuration, customizable units and colors, compact mode display and city name toggling.

Those who want instant weather information presented in the terminal and also ASCII weather images would find stormy a handy quick tool for this.