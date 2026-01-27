A TUI dashboard for AI coding agents.

sidecar is a terminal sidekick for CLI coding agents, keeping diffs, files and chat history beside your favourite coding agent.

It tracks staged, modified, and untracked files, shows diffs and handles stage or unstage keys. It refreshes on file changes, lists files, has task monitoring and includes a code preview. It also has a conversation browser for agents, plus search and can display token totals.

This tool has support for worktree commands to create parallel branches, then link tasks for context. It can start an agent from that worktree and also guide commit, push, PR and cleanup.

This tool is mostly ideal for developers, AI engineers and those who want to run agents in parallel, non stop and use Git and task control in one terminal session.