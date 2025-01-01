silicon
rust
mit
create beautiful image of your source code.
silicon is a command-line application that turns code into stylized images similar to carbon, but written in Rust.
Key features of silicon are the ability to read from files or the clipboard, extensive customization options for images such as shadows and backgrounds, and support for multiple fonts and themes.
For those who like fast, quick and on-the-fly rendering of code