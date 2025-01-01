Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

create beautiful image of your source code.

silicon is a command-line application that turns code into stylized images similar to carbon, but written in Rust.

Key features of silicon are the ability to read from files or the clipboard, extensive customization options for images such as shadows and backgrounds, and support for multiple fonts and themes.

For those who like fast, quick and on-the-fly rendering of code