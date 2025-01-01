silicon

rust
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/silicon/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/silicon/

create beautiful image of your source code.

https://github.com/Aloxaf/silicon#dependencies

silicon is a command-line application that turns code into stylized images similar to carbon, but written in Rust.

 

Key features of silicon are the ability to read from files or the clipboard, extensive customization options for images such as shadows and backgrounds, and support for multiple fonts and themes. 

 

For those who like fast, quick and on-the-fly rendering of code 

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.