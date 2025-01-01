Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Putting a brain behind cat(1).

smartcat (sc) is a CLI tool that integrates large language models (LLMs) into the terminal. It supports various APIs like OpenAI and Anthropic and can run locally with ollama.

Key features include configurable prompts and models, conversation support and integration with terminal editors. Power users can tailor configurations, insert user input and write prompt templates for recurring tasks in the terminal.

This tool is ideal for developers and terminal enthusiasts and for those that want to experiement with using LLMs and the terminal.