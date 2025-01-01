smartcat

rust
apache-2.0

Putting a brain behind cat(1).

cargo install smartcat

smartcat (sc) is a CLI tool that integrates large language models (LLMs) into the terminal. It supports various APIs like OpenAI and Anthropic and can run locally with ollama.

 

Key features include configurable prompts and models, conversation support and integration with terminal editors. Power users can tailor configurations, insert user input and write prompt templates for recurring tasks in the terminal.

 

This tool is ideal for developers and terminal enthusiasts and for those that want to experiement with using LLMs and the terminal.

