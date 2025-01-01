An independent package manager for compiled binaries.

stew is an independent package manager for compiled binaries similar to eget. It allows you to install binaries from GitHub releases or URLs without needing sudo or dependencies.

Features of stew include, the ability to distribute binaries across teams and private repositories, fetching the latest releases before other package managers, configuring where to install binaries and intuitively experiment with different projects by downloading them with stew's TUI interface. Other features include searching, browsing, upgrading and uninstalling binaries.

This tool can be used when you need a simple way to manage binaries on macOS, Linux or Windows. It's ideal for developers that want to try out new tools from GitHub releases with an interface and without reliance on waiting for tools to be added on various package managers.