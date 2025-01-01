A general purpose command-line launcher.

sunbeam is a CLI and TUI tool that is a general purpose command-line launcher for the terminal.

Key features include the ability to script custom UIs in any language, adherence to the UNIX philosophy and installable extensions. It's extension catalog has ready-to-use scripts like GitHub integration, Google Search, Hacker News browsing, NPM search, Nixpkgs search and more. It also supports and can use JSON-based tools, has integrations with tmux and zellij, clipboard handling and has keyboard shortcut support.

This tool is cross-platform on macOS and Linux and is useful for developers looking to use a simple CLI launcher in the terminal that integrates with their existing tools and is highly extensible for their own needs.