sunbeam

mit

A general purpose command-line launcher.

yay -S sunbeam-bin

sunbeam is a CLI and TUI tool that is a general purpose command-line launcher for the terminal. 

 

Key features include the ability to script custom UIs in any language, adherence to the UNIX philosophy and installable extensions. It's extension catalog has ready-to-use scripts like GitHub integration, Google Search, Hacker News browsing, NPM search, Nixpkgs search and more. It also supports and can use JSON-based tools, has integrations with tmux and zellij, clipboard handling and has keyboard shortcut support.

 

This tool is cross-platform on macOS and Linux and is useful for developers looking to use a simple CLI launcher in the terminal that integrates with their existing tools and is highly extensible for their own needs.

