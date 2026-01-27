A blazing fast TUI download manager.

surge is a terminal download manager with an interactive TUI.

Core features include high-speed downloads using multi-connection support, pausing and resuming transfers and managing a download queue. The TUI interface also shows real-time progress visualizations with speed graphs. Batch downloads are also supported including auto retries for failed connections.

Beyond the TUI, surge can also run as a background headless server. It has a browser extension to intercept and send downloads directly from Chrome or Firefox. Furthermore, its CLI mode can send jobs to a running instance or function like a standalone wget for scripts.

This tool is ideal for data hoarders, archivists and users who frequently download large files or need to automate download tasks. It is suited for running on remote servers, local development machines or within automated pipelines where visual feedback or background operation is needed.