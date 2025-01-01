Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Blazingly fast terminal recorder that generates animated gif images.

t-rec is a terminal recorder, similar to asciinema that captures terminal activity as animated gifs or mp4 videos.

Features include capturing screenshots every 250ms, idle frame detection along with optional border effects like drop shadows. This tool can run on macOS, Linux and NetBSD, handling various terminal sizes, fonts, colors, escape sequences, and curses-based programs without difficulty.

This tool benefits those who need to document command-line sessions or create accurate tutorials in a single binary across different platforms.