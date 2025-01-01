A TUI interface for LLMs.

tenere is a TUI for interacting with various large language models (LLMs) in the terminal.

Some features include support for syntax highlighting, chat history management, file saving capabilities, support for LLM backends such as ChatGPT, llama.cpp and ollama. This tool also has vim-style keybindings for text editing and navigation in the TUI.

You can also customize these key bindings and configure different language models through a configuration file. Those who need to test LLMs would find tenere useful as it provides a quick way to try out and test language models without leaving the command line while also being cross platform on Windows, macOS and Linux.