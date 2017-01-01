Cathode

Vintage terminal emulator.

Date Created: January 1, 2017 Platform: macos Language: objective-c Is Hardware Accelerated: Yes Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: No Sixel Support: No Source Code Availability: Proprietary Software Development State: inactive

The Cathode Terminal is a retro-themed terminal emulator known for its unique, nostalgic design that emulates the look and feel of old CRT monitors.

It offers users the experience of using a vintage terminal, complete with scan lines, flicker, and the glow of phosphor screens, while still providing the functionality of a modern terminal emulator.

How to install Cathode

Cathode is available on macOS, and the development status of the project is unknown, as of this time there is no clear way of downloading Cathode.

