Cool Retro Term vs. Cathode

Feature Cool Retro Term Cathode
Cool Retro Term Logo Cathode Logo
Tagline A good looking terminal emulator which mimics the old cathode display. Vintage terminal emulator.
Website https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term N/A
Language
qml
objective-c
Date Created November 22, 2013 January 1, 2017
Platform
macos
linux
macos
File Size ~55 MB ~10 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No No
Sixel Support No No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-2) Proprietary Software
Source Code https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term N/A
Development State
active
inactive

