ConEmu vs. Wezterm
|Feature
|ConEmu
|Wezterm
|Tagline
|Customizable Windows terminal with tabs, splits, quake-style, hotkeys and more.
|A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer.
|Website
|https://conemu.github.io
|https://wezfurlong.org/wezterm/
|Language
|
c++
rust
|Date Created
|March 9, 2007
|January 1, 2018
|Platforms
|
windows
|
macos
windows
linux
bsd
|File Size
|~7.6 MB
|~269 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|No
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (BSD 3-Clause)
|Open Source (MIT)
|Source Code
|https://github.com/Maximus5/ConEmu
|https://github.com/wez/wezterm
|Development State
|
active
active