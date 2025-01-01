ConEmu vs. Wezterm

Feature ConEmu Wezterm
ConEmu Logo Wezterm Logo
Tagline Customizable Windows terminal with tabs, splits, quake-style, hotkeys and more. A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer.
Website https://conemu.github.io https://wezfurlong.org/wezterm/
Language
c++
rust
Date Created March 9, 2007 January 1, 2018
Platforms
windows
macos
windows
linux
bsd
File Size ~7.6 MB ~269 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (BSD 3-Clause) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/Maximus5/ConEmu https://github.com/wez/wezterm
Development State
active
active

