Black Box vs. xterm

Feature Black Box xterm
Black Box Logo xterm Logo
Tagline An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME. A terminal emulator for the X Window System.
Website https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://invisible-island.net/xterm/
Language
vala
c
Date Created May 2, 2020 January 1, 1984
Platforms
linux
macos
linux
bsd
File Size ~2.54 MB ~11 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 No No
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-3) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://invisible-mirror.net/archives/xterm/
Development State
active
active

