Black Box vs. xterm
|Feature
|Black Box
|xterm
|Tagline
|An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME.
|A terminal emulator for the X Window System.
|Website
|https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox
|https://invisible-island.net/xterm/
|Language
|
vala
c
|Date Created
|May 2, 2020
|January 1, 1984
|Platforms
|
linux
|
macos
linux
bsd
|File Size
|~2.54 MB
|~11 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|No
|Sixel Support
|No
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|No
|No
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (GPL-3)
|Open Source (MIT)
|Source Code
|https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox
|https://invisible-mirror.net/archives/xterm/
|Development State
|
active
active