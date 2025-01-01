A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.

ticker is a TUI stock tracking tool that displays real time stock prices, quotes and the value of your holdings in the terminal.



Core features include watchlists, multiple lots per symbol, support for pre/post‑market price quotes, configurable refresh intervals, currency conversion and outputting your holdings to JSON or CSV. This tool can read a configuration file (YAML) of all your chosen stock symbols and holding information to which these are displayed in the TUI. You can also tag holdings, group assets you're looking at, change sorting on the UI (alpha, value, change %) and set the theme if you wish.



Those who want a quick glance of stocks during coding sessions or want to monitor their own portfolios, may find ticker useful. It allows you to have a keyboard‑friendly stocks snapshot without leaving the terminal.

If you're looking for advanced charting, candlesticks and call and put options data, tickrs is also a good alternative.