A Markdown based git versioned documentation and issue management.

tiki is a terminal tool for note keeping, scratch-pad use, and keeping Markdown documentation files inside of a Git repo.

It can be used for viewing markdown files and editing them, local and external link navigation with wiki style documentation if you need a defined structured style. Also, tiki can search across stored files, to-do tracking with priorities, status, assignee and size, issue management with board views, burndown charts, plugin based filters and actions, and git backed version history.

This tool is useful for those who are frequent note takers and those planning files close to their codebase. If you like versioned history of notes or docs and you are a frequent user of Git, consider tiki if you want to keep them organized.