A tldr client written in Rust.

tlrc is the official Rust client for the command-line tldr client that fetches concise, example-driven help for common commands.

Features of tldrc include an offline cache, listing pages and platforms, raw markdown or formatted output, compact mode, configurable colors, quiet mode, ability to render a local markdown file and shell completions.

This tool works the same way as the original python client, except that it is a compiled binary for those who prefer static executables, which makes it useful for using this tool on macOS, Linux and Windows without an extra runtime.