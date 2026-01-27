A workspace manager for your temporary experiments.

try-rs is a terminal workspace manager for organizing temporary coding experiments and projects.

It has a TUI that lists your experiments with fuzzy search for quick finding and it automatically prefixes new project folders with the current date. This tool integrates with Git to clone repositories directly from URLs into your workspace and you can preview file contents before entering a directory.

Additionally, try-rs supports opening a selected project directly in your configured code editor. It also allows for safe deletion of old experiments from the UI with confirmation. The tool is configurable, supports themes and works across multiple shells and operating systems.

This tool is useful for developers, students and those who want temporary coding experiments. It is helpful for temporary code tests, quick prototypes and cloned repositories, making them easy to revisit or clean up.