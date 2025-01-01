A TUI window manager for managing multiple terminal sessions.

tuios is a terminal-based window manager (terminal multiplexer) similar to tmux that lets you manage multiple terminal sessions simultaneously within one interface.

Key features include a vim-inspired modal control scheme with keyboard shortcuts, tiling multiple windows and organizing them across up to 9 workspaces. Windows can be minimized to a dock with animations, content updates run in real-time and full mouse interaction is supported for moving and resizing. It also has a real-time CPU usage graph in the status bar and an SSH server mode for remote access to its TUI environment.

tuios is ideal for software engineers, sysadmins, terminal enthusiasts who are familiar with or new to terminal multiplexers (i.e. tmux or zellij) and those who frequently manage multiple terminal sessions.