An alternative TUI for gdb.

ugdb is a TUI debugger that is an alternative interface to the GNU Debugger (gdb).

It supports standard gdb commands and options, lets you attach to running processes, examine core dump files and even perform reverse debugging with rr. The tool shows the current source or assembly code, a table of variable or expression values and the program’s terminal I/O. You can set or toggle breakpoints in the code listing and navigate through stack frames.

Ideal for C, C++, embedded engineers and Rust developers, embedded systems engineers and others who prefer debugging in the terminal, this tool helps when you need your code, variables and console output visible together while stepping through execution in the TUI.