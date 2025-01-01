A fast, minimalist directory tree viewer.

wisu is a fast directory tree viewer that has both a classic tree like display and a fully interactive TUI for exploring filesystem structures.

Key features include dual display modes, search, theme aware coloring via the LS_COLORS environment variable, file-specific emoji icons, clickable hyperlinks in supported terminals, gitignore support and sorting by name/size/date/extension with natural ordering. It also supports directory only filtering, depth control and max files per directory limits, file permissions and size display, exporting to CSV/XML/JSON formats, keyboard and mouse navigation, context-aware actions (opening files in $EDITOR), shell integration and a plugin system.

Those who navigating codebases, remote machines and other filesystems and need a minimalist interface coupled with the ability to integrate with fuzzy finders like fzf would find wisu excellent for project and filesystem exploration.