Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

The CSV magician.

xan is a powerful command line CSV processor forked originally from xsv. It reads, manipulates and can display data visualizations from CSV files directly in the terminal.

It supports previewing, filtering, slicing, sorting and aggregating records. You can visualize your CSV data for easy exploration with xan in scatter plots, histograms, timeseries, correlation matrices, tables and heatmaps in the terminal.

It also has parallel processing, an expression language and shell tab completion. Additional commands let you search, count rows, deduplicate and group data, covering a wide range of CSV tasks.

This tool is beneficial for programmers, data analysts and hobbyists who work with large or small datasets while having the ability to explore and generate visualizations in the terminal.