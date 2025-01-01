Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A fast CSV command line toolkit written in Rust.

xsv is a command line program that processes CSV files. It indexes, slices, analyzes, splits, and joins data with simple commands and is similar to qsv and it's successor xan.

It includes commands such as cat, count, fixlengths, flatten, frequency, headers, join, sample, search, select, slice, sort, split and stats. The tool uses indexing to access records quickly and handles large CSV files.

xsv works best for data analysts, programmers, students and hobbyists, xsv is useful when exploring small to medium datasets, counting records and manipulating CSV data in the terminal in a UNIX like fashion.

xan is considered to be the newer successor to xsv.