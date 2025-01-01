xh

rust
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/xh/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/xh/

Friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests.

sudo apt install xh

xh is a user-friendly CLI tool for transmitting HTTP requests and has the same similarities of curl.

 

This tool showcases an array of core features, including HTTP/2 support, translating requests into curl commands, JSON deserialization, verbose mode, colorful output and a shorthand URL form. Moreover, xh is shorter to type and easily accessible via a single statically linked binary, which is cross platform on different operating systems.

 

For anyone handling HTTP requests, xh is a suitable alternative to curl. It is recommended where speed, portability and performance are important. It is a handy tool which can be used for API or load testing or just experimenting with HTTP requests.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.