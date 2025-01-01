Friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests.

xh is a user-friendly CLI tool for transmitting HTTP requests and has the same similarities of curl.

This tool showcases an array of core features, including HTTP/2 support, translating requests into curl commands, JSON deserialization, verbose mode, colorful output and a shorthand URL form. Moreover, xh is shorter to type and easily accessible via a single statically linked binary, which is cross platform on different operating systems.

For anyone handling HTTP requests, xh is a suitable alternative to curl. It is recommended where speed, portability and performance are important. It is a handy tool which can be used for API or load testing or just experimenting with HTTP requests.