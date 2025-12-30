Browse youtube from your terminal.

yt-x is a CLI tool that lets you browse YouTube (and other sites supported by yt-dlp) directly from your terminal.

It has an interactive text menu to navigate YouTube feeds (subscriptions, trending, playlists) and search results. You can play videos using an external player and also download videos through its integration with yt-dlp. The tool also lets you bookmark channels or videos, and it supports other video platforms via yt-dlp, extending its use beyond YouTube.

This tool is great users on headless systems who want to enjoy YouTube without a graphical browser. It's ideal if you prefer to use YouTube in a keyboard-driven environment and need to search, watch, or download videos entirely within the terminal.