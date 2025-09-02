Terminal Trove August 2025 Wrap Up

Curator on September 2, 2025

3 weeks ago • 1 min read 1756814400000
a visitor to Terminal Trove reading the 87th newsletter.

Time for another post for the past month of August at Terminal Trove! Here's a short recap of what we were up to in August 2025:

Terminal Tool of The Week (August 2025)

Below are a few of them we featured in August 2025 in case you missed it:



exosphere - A CLI / TUI for aggregated patch reporting & system status monitoring via SSH.

exosphere

cariddi - A tool to crawl urls, scan endpoints, secrets, api keys, file extensions, tokens and more.

cariddi

jocalsend - A TUI file-sharing tool based on the LocalSend protocol.

jocalsend

doxx - A viewer for Microsoft Word .docx files in the terminal.

doxx

Newsletters

We've just sent out newsletter #87 showcasing more terminal tools submitted by our readers.

If you would like to be kept up on when we send new newsletters, click here.

EOF

SHARE VIA
Back

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/blog/terminal-trove-august-2025-wrap-up

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.