Terminal Trove February 2024 Wrap Up

Time for another post for the past month of February at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to in February:

Terminal Tool of The Week (February)

Below are a few of them we featured in February in case you missed it:

wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client

tiptop - Command-line system monitoring

jless - A command-line JSON viewer.

kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax

Newsletters

We’ve just sent out our 13th newsletter showcasing more terminal tools submitted by you. Thanks for all your submissions and keep them coming!

