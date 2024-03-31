Terminal Trove February 2024 Wrap Up

Curator on March 31, 20241711843200000
Time for another post for the past month of February at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to in February:
Below are a few of them we featured in February in case you missed it:
wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client
tiptop - Command-line system monitoring
jless - A command-line JSON viewer.
kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax
We’ve just sent out our 13th newsletter showcasing more terminal tools submitted by you. Thanks for all your submissions and keep them coming!
