Terminal Trove February 2024 Wrap Up

Time for another post for the past month of February at Terminal Trove! Here’s a short recap of what we were up to in February:

Terminal Tool of The Week (February)

Below are a few of them we featured in February in case you missed it:


wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client

wiki_tui

tiptop - Command-line system monitoring

tiptop

jless - A command-line JSON viewer.

jless

kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax

kalker

Newsletters

a visitor to Terminal Trove reading the first newsletter.

We’ve just sent out our 13th newsletter showcasing more terminal tools submitted by you. Thanks for all your submissions and keep them coming!

If you would like to be kept up on when we send new newsletters, click here.

EOF

