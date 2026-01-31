Terminal Trove January 2026 Wrap Up

Time for another post for the past month of Janurary at Terminal Trove! Here's a short recap of what we were up to in Janurary 2026:

Terminal Tool of The Week (January 2026)

Below are a few of them we featured in January 2026 in case you missed it:



pacsea - Fast TUI for searching, inspecting, and queueing pacman/AUR packages.

pacsea

snitch - A TUI for inspecting network connections, like netstat for humans.

snitch

jolt - A beautiful TUI battery and energy monitor for your terminal.

jolt

surge - A blazing fast TUI download manager.

surge

Newsletters

We've just sent out newsletter #108 showcasing more terminal tools submitted by our readers.

If you would like to be kept up on when we send new newsletters, click here.

